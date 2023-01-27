Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of Avalon stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 4,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

