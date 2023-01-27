Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.66.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

