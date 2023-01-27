Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $32.00 at KeyCorp

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

AXTA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,782 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after buying an additional 1,895,015 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,728 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,617 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.