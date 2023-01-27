Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.33 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.78.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.