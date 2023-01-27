Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $11.55 or 0.00049826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $165.20 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029939 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00217575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002814 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,173.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,074 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,407,074.25020455 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.49723278 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $290,267,931.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

