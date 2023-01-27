Axie Infinity Trading Up 37.2% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $297.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $11.40 or 0.00049963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00215868 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,820.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,074 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,407,074.25020455 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.91371172 USD and is up 7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $398,907,999.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.