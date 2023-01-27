AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 7.3 %

NYSE AXS opened at $63.47 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

