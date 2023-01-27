Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.27 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $188.62 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.01336371 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006553 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015416 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033604 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.01658707 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,121,153.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.