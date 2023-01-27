Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

