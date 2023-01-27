Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 3,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading

