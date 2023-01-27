Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.20. Banc of California shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 24,914 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 13,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Banc of California Trading Up 1.9 %

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Banc of California by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Banc of California by 3.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Banc of California by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Banc of California by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.