Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Trading Up 8.5%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. 57,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 36,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

