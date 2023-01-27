Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.50. 6,323,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,964,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.