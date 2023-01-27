Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDGSF remained flat at $30.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. Bank of Georgia Group has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.

