Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BWFG traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $29.98. 3,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,722. The company has a market cap of $231.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 30.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $44,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,958.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $27,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,877. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $44,613.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,958.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,263 shares of company stock valued at $94,911 in the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 123.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 37,663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,031,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $585,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

See Also

