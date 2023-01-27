Barclays Boosts Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $20.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CERT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Certara from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Certara had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,017,803 shares of company stock worth $450,292,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Certara by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Certara by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

