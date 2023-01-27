Barclays Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $475.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $505.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $497.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.16 and its 200-day moving average is $436.69. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $615.99.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

