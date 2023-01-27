Barclays Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $630.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $570.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $633.30.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $577.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $557.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,237,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $433,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after buying an additional 525,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $209,946,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.