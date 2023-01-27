Barclays Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $160.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.21.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $160.44 on Monday. Hess has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after buying an additional 230,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after buying an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

