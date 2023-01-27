Barclays Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $159.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $151.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.20.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Insider Activity

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.