Barclays Raises 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Price Target to GBX 2,275

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,025 ($25.07) to GBX 2,275 ($28.17) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,816 ($22.48) to GBX 1,875 ($23.21) in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 119,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.