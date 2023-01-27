Barclays Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $72.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $64.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

