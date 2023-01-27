Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Up 0.9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.77 and last traded at C$11.33. Approximately 598,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 696,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.23.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,899.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.30. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.8499998 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

