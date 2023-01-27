Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

ETR BMW traded up €0.56 ($0.61) on Friday, hitting €92.35 ($100.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($109.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.39.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

