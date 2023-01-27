BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

BCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. 1,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCBP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. State Street Corp lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

