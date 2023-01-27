BCK Partners Inc. Buys 31,902 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

BCK Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $36.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

