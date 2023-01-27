Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BDRFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

BDRFY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

