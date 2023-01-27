Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05.

