Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Institutional Trading of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BACA. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,974,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 528.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 587,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 212.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

