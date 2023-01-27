Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %
BHLB stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 91,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,582. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $31.63.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.