Beta Finance Trading Up 9.8% This Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $58.59 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

