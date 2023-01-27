BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 3,670 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.48. The stock had a trading volume of 84,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.67 and a 200-day moving average of $257.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

