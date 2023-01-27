BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 75,134 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 244.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,134 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after buying an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,632,000 after acquiring an additional 196,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,575,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,228,000 after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,821 shares of company stock worth $8,342,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 503,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,127. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

