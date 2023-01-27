BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 167,567 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,567 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 1.2 %

STM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. 1,039,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Susquehanna boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.