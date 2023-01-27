BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 5,937 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.05. 42,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.55. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Stories

