BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,565 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.38. 37,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,574. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,468. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

