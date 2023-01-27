BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 47,074 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,074 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

CMS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. 28,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Recommended Stories

