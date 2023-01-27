Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 175,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 208,480 shares.The stock last traded at $28.34 and had previously closed at $27.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $835.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

Insider Activity

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Stories

