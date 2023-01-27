BigBear.ai Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 5,715 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 411% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,119 call options.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,743,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,184. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 383.61% and a negative net margin of 139.45%. Research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

