Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Short Interest Update

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilander Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 79,367 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 248,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bilander Acquisition by 12.5% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilander Acquisition alerts:

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWCB opened at $9.98 on Friday. Bilander Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.