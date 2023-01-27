BinaryX (BNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $249.22 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for about $86.63 or 0.00375611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $249.22 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002680 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00404019 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,532.12 or 0.28359188 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00586493 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,200,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,836 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.