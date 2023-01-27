BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 309,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,575,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCAB shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioAtla news, Director Sylvia Mcbrinn purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,821.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,011.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in BioAtla by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

