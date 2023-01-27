Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $176.48 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 55.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 102.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00402553 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,517.93 or 0.28256224 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00587760 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

