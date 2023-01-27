Bitcoiva (BCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $207.09 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $207.09 million and approximately $154,255.38 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for about $12.91 or 0.00056457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00585189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00195049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001068 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 13.61722592 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $308,663.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

