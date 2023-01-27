BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.72 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $15,752.80 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030024 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017905 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00216072 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002825 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09707144 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $94.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

