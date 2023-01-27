Bitsubishi (BITSU) Price Hits $85.34 on Major Exchanges

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitsubishi token can now be purchased for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitsubishi has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitsubishi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 103.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00402236 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.90 or 0.28225025 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00582619 BTC.

Bitsubishi Profile

Bitsubishi’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. The official website for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsubishi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitsubishi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsubishi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.