BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

MVT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.29. 59,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,536. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

