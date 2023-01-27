BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Down 54.1% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MYD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,864. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

