BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Down 56.7% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MPA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 96,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $15.13.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

