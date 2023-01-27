Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Blow & Drive Interlock shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 500 shares.

Blow & Drive Interlock Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

